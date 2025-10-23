Here's how cold it will be Thursday morning and when rain returns

A freeze warning was issued by the NWS for Thursday morning, including areas around Omaha. Again, cover up, or bring inside any plants that would not survive freezing temperatures. Also, it may be a good idea to cover up outdoor plumbing.

It will be another cold night around Omaha. Under clear skies, temperatures will drop in the low 30s by Thursday morning. This will be cold enough for a few frosty areas to form again.

Thursday afternoon will be a cool, sunny day with calmer winds and highs in the low to mid 60s. Thursday night will not be as cold, only dropping in the upper 30s to low 40s by Friday morning.

The clouds move back in Friday, keeping things a little cooler in the afternoon, and closer to 60 degrees. A few spotty showers will move into the region, mainly south of Omaha, throughout the day. Only about 1/3 of our neighborhoods will see the rain.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and mostly dry with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday will be a touch warmer, but still cloudy with mid 60s and some extra wind. A few isolated showers will be around the region Saturday and Sunday, but most of us will stay dry both days.

A more organized storm system will move into the Heartland early next week, bringing a better chance for widespread rain. Depending on how quickly it moves, it will get to eastern Nebraska and western Iowa either Monday or Tuesday. Along with the rain, we'll see a little more wind and highs in the upper 50s.

By next Wednesday, the rain moves out and we are back to sunshine with highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Average

High: 64

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

Low: 40

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 61

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Mainly Dry

High: 61

