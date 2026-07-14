Here's how hot it could be in Omaha later this week

3 Things to Know



Hot weather through the week

Temps near 100 this weekend

No rain for next 7+ days

Forecast

As the warmer than average heat builds into the region this week, remember to take breaks if you are working outside, and drink plenty of fluids. While the afternoon humidity will not be overly high, heat indices could still reach 95-100 at times this week. It will be about 8-10 days (middle of next week) until afternoon high temps are only in the 80s again.

Overnight, some patchy fog may once again develop in some areas and it stays warm. We'll start Wednesday in the mid to upper 60s, and it may be a bit dew-ey outside!

It starts to get a little warmer on Wednesday with more sunshine. Highs will be in the low 90s for most, with an average heat index around 95.

Some moisture from a tropical system across the southern U.S. may spill into Omaha on Thursday and Friday, adding a few points to the dew point, and adding a few extra clouds to our skies. It likely won't help the heat much. We'll still reach the mid 90s with afternoon heat indices around 100.

Peak heat from this week's "heat wave" will hit Saturday and Sunday, where Omaha and surrounding neighborhoods will have the best chance at hitting 100º. Record highs of 108 and 110 respectively, are likely safe.

"Heat relief" will arrive sometime around Monday in the form of a cold front, ushering in not only the anticipated cooler air, but a few chances at spotty rain. Until then, Omaha will likely not see any rain for the next 7 days.

On average, it looks much cooler out next week with temps in the upper 80s and returning rain chances by the end of next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear

Warm

Low: 68

Wind: SE 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Sunny

Hot

High: 93

Wind: SE 5-10

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