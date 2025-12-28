Here's the timeline on Sunday's winter weather and the cold, gusty winds

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Windy with snow showers Sunday, could slow travel

Cold air is back, wind chills below zero

Sunday's winds up to 50 mph

FORECAST:

We are back to winter weather today.

Sunday will be colder and windy, with scattered snow showers through early afternoon. Winds will be gusty at times, up to 50 mph. Due to the high winds, snow squalls could be possible during the day, lowering visibility on the roads.

Some minor snow accumulations may be seen today. Most will see less than 1" of snow. Areas north of Omaha may see up to 1-2" of snow. Elsewhere, we will just see a dusting to up to a few tenths of an inch of snow. Due to some light ice this morning, roads may be slick for the rest of the day and tonight.

TIMING:

Snow showers will exit the region early afternoon, but it may take until mid afternoon to clear out of southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri. The wind will remain very breezy for the rest of today, and will still linger into Sunday night.

Roads may remain a little icy Sunday night with temperatures dropping to around 8 to 12 degrees by Monday morning. Wind chills on Monday morning will be around -5 to -15.

The wind will remain breezy on Monday, and it's a cold, sunny day with highs on the in the low to mid 20s.

Tuesday will be a little warmer and partly cloudy with highs in the low 40s.

The New Year holiday appears quiet and dry for now, but it will get colder...Wednesday will be in the upper 30s, dropping in the upper 20s on New Years Day.

SUNDAY

Cold & Windy

Blowing Snow Showers

Afternoon Temps: 19

Wind: NW 35-50

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold & Windy

High 24

Wind: NW 15-25

