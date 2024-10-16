High levels of wildfire risk in Nebraska and Iowa as it warms up

Continue to hold off on any outdoor burning, or anything that could start a fire, because it could spread quickly out of control.

The wind will stay breezy overnight, and it will help us stay a little warmer into Thursday morning. Omaha will start the day in the low 40s.

The wind gets even stronger Thursday, around 20-40+ mph. The fire danger will be very high, and we also continue warming up. Highs will be in the mid 70s across eastern Nebraska and in the low 70s in western Iowa with mostly sunny skies.

We stay windy with a high fire danger Friday as we keep warming up. It will be mostly sunny with upper 70s.

The wind will be lighter over the weekend, but you'll still notice it at times. Otherwise, the weekend looks really nice. Saturday will have a few clouds, but any rain will likely remain west of Lincoln, remaining mostly in central Nebraska. Most of us will stay dry with highs in the mid 70s.

It gets a little warmer on Sunday, in the mid 70s Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

There's finally a better chance for some rain to hit your backyard Monday, but it will be scattered, keeping a number of neighborhoods dry. With some rain around, there will be a lot more clouds. It will also be a little breezy with low 70s.

The low 70s continue Tuesday with a lot more sunshine.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Cold

Low: 41

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 74

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 77

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.