High wildfire risk begins after a cold Wednesday morning

There is a high risk for wildfires for the rest of the week. Hold off on burning anything outdoors, as it could spread quickly out of control. Be very careful with anything that could create sparks or become flammable. Very low humidity and gusty winds (30-40 mph) will create these wildfire conditions.

Heading into Wednesday morning, Omaha will drop below freezing for the first time in about 6 months, with lows near 30 degrees. That will put most neighborhoods north of Omaha and down into southwest Iowa into the 20s. a light freeze with some patchy frost is expected. So, if you have any plants that don't handle the cold well, you'll want to take the necessary precautions before heading to bed tonight.

The wind will shift out of the south Wednesday, letting some warmer weather start to blow in. Highs will be in the low 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Red flag warnings will likely be in effect for most of the Omaha region Thursday as the wind becomes gusty, up to 40 mph. Continue to hold off on any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire, because it could spread quickly out of control. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

We stay windy with high wildfire danger Friday. It will be another sunny day in the upper 70s, about 10 degrees above average.

Saturday will be in the low 70s with a few more clouds and a very small chance for rain. The best chance for a couple spotty showers to pop up will be west of Omaha.

Sunday looks really nice with mid 70s and just a few clouds.

Monday will be in the low 70s with more clouds. There's a chance for some rain to start the workweek, but this far out, it's not a guarantee.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 29

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer, Breezy

High: 63

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy

Low: 41

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High Wildfire Risk

High: 75

