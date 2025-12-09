High winds expected Tuesday night, colder by Friday and Saturday

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Strong winds expected Tuesday night

More cold air this weekend

Chance at light snow Friday night

FORECAST:

Temperatures will remain mild for a December evening, in the 40s, around Omaha until our cold front arrives Tuesday night. You'll know it has arrives because the wind will become GUSTY!

A high wind warning is in effect for Tuesday night around Omaha, where the wind gust potential will be around 50-60mph north of Omaha, and 45-55mph south of Omaha. Isolated power outages are possible overnight due to the wind. Also, make sure to secure you holiday decorations.

By Wednesday morning it will still be windy out, and a little colder in the low 30s, where temperatures will stay steady for the day under mostly cloudy skies. We could see some snow flurries in the morning, too. By Wednesday evening, the winds should become calmer.

Thursday will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s.

Another cold front will reach Omaha on Friday, sending in more arctic air for the weekend. Friday will be windy and cloudy with highs in the mid 20s.

There is a small chance at light snow Friday night into Saturday morning. Specific details on locations and amounts are uncertain, but some minor accumulation are possible around and north of Omaha heading into Saturday morning.

The weekend will be cold! Highs on Saturday will be near 20. We're down in the single digits Saturday night. By Sunday, we are mostly sunny and back in the mid 20s.

Warmer weather will slowly return early next week, and Omaha's high temperature will get closer to normal, now around 39 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

Low: 28

Wind: NW 45-60

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

AM Flurries

Colder and Windy

High: 33

Wind: NW 20-30

THURSDAY

Cloudy

Small Snow Chance

High: 35

Wind: N 5-15

