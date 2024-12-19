High winds this afternoon and tonight gets very cold

A High Wind Warning has been issued for the Omaha metro through this evening.

The wind will be strong on Thursday. Winds could easily gust up to 45-55 mph during the day and at night. Make sure any outdoor holiday decorations are secured! If you drive a high profile vehicle, or use a trailer, be cautious for extreme cross winds on north-south running roads. Sporadic power outages are also possible, and brush fires may easily become out of control.

After climbing well into the upper 50s on Thursday, an afternoon cold front will quickly send temperatures back into the 30s by late afternoon, and into the mid 20s for the evening.

The colder air continues to blow into the region Thursday night thanks to those gusty northwest winds. We'll start out Friday morning in the low 10s, with wind chills near zero.

The wind will begin to relax during the day Friday, and while we see lots of sunshine, it will be cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Winter officially kicks off Saturday, and we'll feel like it. It will be mostly sunny, but we only warm up into the low 30s in the afternoon.

Sunday will be breezy and warmer with a lot of sunshine and highs nearing 40.

We keep warming up Monday and Christmas Eve with mid 40s and partly cloudy skies.Any rain on Monday likely dodges Omaha to the south and east, mainly in Missouri.

Christmas Day will be partly to mostly sunny, starting in the upper 20s, and warming into the upper 40s to near 50.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 51

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy

Low: 15

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Colder

Less Windy

High: 26

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 35

