Highs in the 90s continue, isolated rain now on Thursday

3 Things to Know



Above-normal temperatures continue

Isolated rain Thursday

The cool-down hits early next week

Forecast

As the warmer than average heat builds into the region this week, remember to take breaks if you are working outside, and drink plenty of fluids. While the afternoon humidity will not be overly high, heat indices could still reach 95-100 at times this week. It will be about 8-10 days (middle of next week) until afternoon high temps are only in the 80s again.

Overnight, more areas of patchy fog could lead to low visibility on some of our roads in the morning! Temps will be in the upper 60s with dewy conditions to start the day.

Some moisture drifting across the southern U.S. will spill into Omaha on Thursday and Friday, adding a few points to the dew point, and adding a few extra clouds to our skies. We could even see a few areas pick up on some isolated rain shower activity south of Omaha, from 4-8pm. Highs will reach the low 90s with a heat index around 95+.

Our temps will continue to climb this weekend and it's looking very sunny. Highs will be in the mid 90s with an afternoon heat index around 98-100.

We have better confidence that Monday will be the last day of this above-normal heat across the region. It will likely still gets very hot Monday afternoon with temps in the upper 90s, feeling more like 100-105. This "heat relief" should arrive sometime around Monday night in the form of a cold front, ushering in not only the anticipated cooler air, but a few chances at spotty rain.

We should start to see several chances at rain in the region later into next week as temps generally stay in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clear Skies

Patchy Fog

Low: 68

Wind: S 5-8

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated PM Rain

High: 92

Wind: S 5-10

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated PM Rain

High: 94

Wind: S 5-10

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