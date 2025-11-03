Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Highs near 70 on Tuesday

It's a mild start to the month of November, but there is a shot of cold air on the way for this weekend.
Staying warmer than average this week
Clouds will move in overnight as a warm front reaches Omaha. The air is very dry right now, so no rain is expected. We'll start Tuesday in the low 40s.

Tuesday will be our warmest day of the week, with highs in the upper 60s across much of our viewing area! Many neighborhoods in eastern Nebraska, including Omaha, could hit 70! On average, November has 2 days that reach 70, so this is not uncommon.

A cold front will arrive Tuesday night, but it does not bring any measurable rain. So, we likely stay dry for a few more days.

We cool off a little for Wednesday, into the upper 50s and low 60s with sunshine.

The wind will become breezy towards the end of the week, and we'll start to see more clouds than sun for Thursday and Friday. Both days will be in the mid-60s in the afternoon.

Colder air will begin to move towards the region this coming weekend, and it could come with a small chance at rain. Less than 1/4th of us would see any measurable rain on Saturday with highs in the 50s, dipping into the upper 40s by next Sunday. This system may bring snow flurries to parts of Iowa Saturday night, but it likely misses Omaha.

Nightly temperatures will dip below freezing over the weekend, reach the upper 20s Saturday and Sunday night.

MONDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Cool
Low: 42

TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Mild
High: 70

WEDNESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Cooler
High: 60

