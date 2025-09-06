Highs only near 70 this weekend, back to near-average highs next week

After a cool morning start, Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs only in the upper 60s over western Iowa, and nearing 70 over much of eastern Nebraska. If you're heading to the Huskers/Zips game in Lincoln, highs will be in the low 70s there, but during the game we will quickly dip in the 50s/60s. So, you will probably want an extra layer for the game.
Sunday will start cold again, near record lows in the low to mid 40s. Omaha's record low for 9/7 is 43º, also set in 1956. We warm back up to highs in the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon with sunshine.
Clouds will slowly start to move in as things begin to warm back up to normal next week. The average high for Omaha next week is 80 degrees. Monday will be partly cloudy with a chance at rain, and upper 70s
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with low 80s, followed by mid 80s and a small chance at rain Wednesday.
By the end of the workweek, clouds will be on the increase, leading to a chance at rain on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low 80s.
SATURDAY
Mostly Sunny
Below Average
High: 70
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Cold
Record Low: 43
Low: 44
SUNDAY
Mostly Sunny
Slightly Warmer
High: 73
MONDAY
Partly Sunny
Spotty Rain
High: 79
