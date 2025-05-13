Hot again in Omaha Wednesday, strong storms possible Wednesday night

It will be another very warm evening with clear skies. We only cool off into the low 60s for Wednesday morning.

Omaha will make another run at 90 degrees Wednesday afternoon. It will be mostly sunny with extra humidity and extra wind. If we get to 90, it will be about a week ahead of average. Since records began in 1871, Omaha averages May 21 for its first 90 of the season.

A cold front will move towards northeast Nebraska late Wednesday evening, bringing a line of thunderstorms. A couple of these storms could reach severe levels. Damaging wind will be the main threat and a little hail is also possible. The tornado threat is low, but a 'spin-up' tornado is possible. Some of this rain may clip Omaha around midnight, moving east into Iowa through 2am. There's a good chance those that live south of Omaha stay dry altogether.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and breezy as cooler air starts to blow in behind the cold front. This will keep highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. A few more scattered showers or storms are possible in the afternoon, but the best chance of those stays north of Omaha.

Friday will be another breezy day with upper 70s and a few clouds.

Temperatures will be a little closer to average Saturday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

Clouds will quickly move back in Sunday, leaving us mostly cloudy with a few spotty thundershowers. There will be some extra wind with highs in the mid 70s.

More rain moves into the region early next week. There may be a few rounds of thunderstorms next Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 62

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

Night Storms (NW)

High: 91

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Rain (NW)

Breezy

High: 79

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

