Hot, humid weather continues this week with overnight rain chances

3 Things to Know



Hot & humid start to the week

Hit-or-miss rain chances each day this week

Cooler, lots of rain later in the week

Forecast

It is going to stay very warm and muggy out tonight with temps only dipping into the mid 70s by Tuesday morning. Heading into our overnight hours, a cluster of storms will roll in to our north of Omaha and may clip parts of the metro. Some of this rain may even linger into the first hours of Tuesday morning.

After the possible AM storms, it's another hot, humid and sunny day on Tuesday with temps in the low 90s, feeling like 100-105 out.

Overnight storms into early Wednesday look to mainly track far north of the Omaha region, but we'll keep an eye out on the chance for a few night-time storms.

Wednesday looks dry during the day, which means it's another hot & humid day with highs in the low 90s with a heat index around 100-105.

Heading into Wednesday night, showers and storms will become likely and widespread. These waves of storms will continue Thursday and Friday, and even into the first half of our weekend.

The risk of severe weather looks low at this time, but we could see some very heavy rain. In total, models are giving the region around 0.75" to 1.50" on average, with highest amounts of around 3.00" through Saturday night.

It will be A LOT COOLER and less muggy out thanks to the storms, with afternoon temps only in the upper 70s each day from Thursday into the weekend.

We should start to see things dry out a bit on Sunday and next Monday, but we'll keep a small chance for rain in there for now.

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Small Storm Chance

Low: 74

Wind: NE 5-15

TUESDAY

Partly Sunny

Hot & Humid

High: 92

Wind: S 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Partly Sunny

Late-Day Storms

High: 90

Wind: E 5-10

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