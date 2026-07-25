Hot weather returns Saturday, heat index in the 100s this weekend

3 Things to Know



Dangerous heat this weekend

Trends of storms Sunday night

End of next week will be a little cooler

Forecast

Expect low visibility due to fog on Saturday until 9 AM. Afterwards, it quickly starts to gets to get hot and muggy. Skies will become mostly sunny and temps will reach the middle 90s, feeling like 105 outside.

Things get even hotter on Sunday and Monday with temps reaching the upper 90s, feeling as hot as 110-111 at times in the afternoon.

We are also now watching for some trends of rain/storms Sunday night and early Monday. Given how hot and humid it will be, this could become 'storm-fuel' for damaging wind gusts. So, just a heads up for Sunday night!

After a HOT Monday, we should start to see this heat pull back a bit Tuesday and Wednesday where temps will be in the low to mid 90s, and heat indices closer to just 100 F. This will be followed by a cool front later in the week that could provide the region with some rain after a few very hot days.

Temps are expected to be closer to 88-91 F heading into next weekend.

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Getting Hot!

High: 95

Heat Index: 105

Wind: SE 10-15

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Muggy

Low: 75

Wind: SE 5-15

SUNDAY

Sunny

Dangerous Heat

High: 99

Heat Index: 111

Wind: SE 15-25

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