Hot weather sticks around Omaha through midweek

It will be a hot evening with humid conditions Monday evening. Unfortunately, temperatures will hold in the 80s and 90s this evening, and we only cool in the low 70s by Tuesday morning. Hot.

Around 10 p.m. or later, a few spotty storms will start to push into northeast Nebraska and slowly drift southeast overnight. Most of these will be north of I-80 overnight, and mainly north of Omaha. Parts of northeast Nebraska could see a few storms reach severe levels, mainly for large hail and strong wind. Most of the overnight rain should clear up before the Tuesday morning commute, with only a couple of spotty rain showers left over.

We'll continue dodging some hit and miss rain through Tuesday, but most of us will be dry throughout the day. Thanks to a weak cold front, it won't be as hot in the afternoon, with highs only in the low 90s, and a heat index around 95.

Spotty thunderstorms will become possible late Tuesday night until before sunrise on Wednesday morning, as the aforementioned weak cold front will stall over the Kansas/Nebraska state border. Once again, a few of these storms could produce large hail and strong winds, mainly south of Omaha.

A spotty shower can't be ruled out Wednesday, but there's a we stay dry all day. It will get very warm again, with highs in the low 90s, feeling like 95, or hotter.

A stronger cold front arrives Thursday with a better chance for widespread rain and storms across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday evening, dropping us into the upper 80s.

Friday will be drier, and a lot more comfortable with lower humidity and less heat! Highs will be in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Labor Day weekend looks very nice with lower humidity and highs in the low/mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Both days will be mostly sunny and morning temperatures could dip into the 50s.

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

Low: 72

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 91

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Humid

High: 92

