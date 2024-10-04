Hot & windy Saturday, and an elevated wildfire risk

There is a high risk for wildfires in Nebraska and Iowa this weekend due to very low humidity and windy conditions. Please refrain from burning anything this weekend, and be very careful fuels, flames, embers or anything that could start an uncontrolled fire.

The aurora borealis (a.k.a. the northern lights) could be visible from Omaha this weekend. Right now, the best chance to see them on the horizon could be Saturday night. The best viewing conditions will be away from city lights, and on the northern horizon from 10 p.m. until 3 a.m.

If you're heading out for high school football games, you will want a jacket, as temperatures will be in the 60s. Tonight's low will be in the mid 50s.

Saturday will be hot and windy, not far from a record high. The record for Omaha is 95, and we expect temperatures to reach the low 90s in the metro by early afternoon. Depending on the speed of the cold front, northeast Nebraska will likely stay under 90 degrees, while south of I-80 could top 95+ degrees. The wind will be pretty gusty at 25-40 mph.

Lincoln will be running a couple of degrees hotter in the afternoon, so the entire Huskers / Rutgers game could be in the 90s.

The cold front will help cool things off for the second half of the weekend. Sunday will be sunny, breezy, and cooler with highs falling back in the mid 70s.

It will be a cold start to next week, as temperatures could get down in the low 40s to begin your Monday morning. It may get cold enough for patchy frost to develop in central and northeast Nebraska early Monday morning. Monday will be sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

We'll keep the sunny and very dry weather for Tuesday and Wednesday. It gets a little warmer, near 80 in the afternoon and the upper 40s at night.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 56

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot & Windy

Record: 95 (1963)

High: 93

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler & Breezy

High: 75

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.