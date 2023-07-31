Humidity Climbs Monday

After a wet start to the day in many cities, the afternoon will be dry with more sunshine. It will be a little cooler, with highs in the low 80s, but the humidity will climb through the day to pretty high levels.

Clouds move back in overnight, and with the higher humidity, we're only able to cool off to about 70 Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, keeping the heat under control. Highs will be in the mid 80s, but a few spots that see more sunshine could get closer to 90.

Late Tuesday, a few spotty showers are possible, which could linger into early Wednesday.

The rest of Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and humid with highs staying in the mid 80s.

We get back to average the rest of the workweek. Highs will be in the upper 80s Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy skies.

Late Friday and into early Saturday, there could be a few spotty storms for us to dodge. We'll keep at least a small rain chance in the forecast as a cold front arrives over the weekend.

Saturday will be in the mid 80s, but we could drop into the low 80s Sunday.

MONDAY

Rain Early

Clearing Skies

High: 83

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Muggy

Low: 70

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain Late

High: 85

WEDNESDAY

Spotty Rain Early

Mostly Cloudy

High: 85

