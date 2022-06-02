Warming Back Up to End the Workweek

The sunshine is back in full force today, warming us back to average for this time of year! Highs will be in the low 80s with very low humidity.

A few more clouds start to push in overnight as we cool off into the mid 50s for Friday morning.

A few more clouds mix in with our sunshine Friday with highs in the low 80s again. Most stay dry, but there will be a few spotty showers Friday night.

Rain becomes more likely for Saturday. There will still be some dry time, but it's looking more likely that some of the scattered showers and storms now kick off during the day, instead of holding off for the night. This keeps us mostly cloudy for the afternoon with highs dropping into the upper 70s.

We likely won't be dodging as many scattered showers and storms Sunday, but they'll still be out there. We stay mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Rain becomes more likely again Sunday night.

We'll keep small rain chances around early in the next workweek as we keep very slowly cooling off. Monday will be in the mid 70s, followed by low 70s Tuesday.

The low 70s continue Wednesday with a few more scattered showers.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 81

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Not as Cool

Low: 55

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain Late

High: 82

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain / Storms

High: 77

