Humidity Returns Thursday

The humidity starts to move back in Thursday, but it will be a touch cooler. Highs will be in the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible during the day, but scattered storms become more likely Thursday night. A couple of these could be strong to severe, especially in southeast Nebraska.

Some of the rain could linger into early Friday morning, but the afternoon will be dry with some sunshine mixing in with the clouds. We get back to being hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

A few spotty showers are possible late Friday night, but rain becomes more likely early Saturday morning as a stronger cold front moves in. This will help our mostly cloudy skies cool us into the mid 80s for the second half of the day.

Sunday will be very comfortable with upper 70s, low humidity, and partly cloudy skies.

We then start to slowly warm back up in the first half of next week, but the humidity will still be low. Monday will be in the low 80s, followed by mid 80s Tuesday with a lot of sunshine both days.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Storms Late

High: 86

THURSDAY NIGHT

Scattered Storms

Mild

Low: 70

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain Early and Late

Humid

High: 87

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 85

