In the 40s Tuesday night, Gradually warmer later this week

It quickly gets chilly this evening and under clear skies tonight, temperatures will cool into the mid 40s for Wednesday morning around Omaha. Neighborhoods north of Omaha will cool in the low 40s.

The sunshine continues Wednesday with a high near 70.

We'll see a few more clouds Thursday, and a few isolated showers may be possible, but most of us will be dry. It will be breezy with low 70s.

The sunshine takes back over Friday, and we continue to warm up with upper 70s.

The weekend will be partly cloudy, warm, and breezy. Highs will be near 80 for both afternoons. A couple spotty showers are possible Saturday night, but most of our neighborhoods will be dry. A few spotty showers will continue to be possible Sunday, but the rain will be very spotty and only for less than half of us.

The small chance for rain continues Monday as a cold front arrives, dropping us into the mid 70s for the afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 44

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfy

High: 70

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Breezy

High: 73

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

