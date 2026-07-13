Info on this week's summer heat for Omaha

3 Things to Know



Hot weather through the week

Heat indices near 100 each day

Lots of sun, no rain

Forecast

As the warmer than average heat builds into the region this week, remember to take breaks if you are working outside, and drink plenty of fluids. While the afternoon humidity will not be overly high, heat indices could still reach 95-100 at times this week. It will be about 8-10 days (middle of next week) until afternoon high temps are only in the 80s again.

It will remain very warm and mostly clear this evening. You may notice some mugginess overnight and in the morning as temps cool in the upper 60s for Tuesday morning.

The hot weather continues to roll into the region Tuesday and there will be more sunshine! Highs will reach the low 90s, followed by highs in the mid 90s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Peak heat from this week's "heat wave" will hit Friday and Saturday, where Omaha and surrounding neighborhoods will have the best chance at hitting 100º. Record highs of 105 and 108, respectively, are likely safe.

"Heat relief" will arrive sometime either Sunday or Monday in the form of a cold front, ushering in not only the anticipated cooler air, but a few chances at spotty rain. Until then, Omaha will likely not see any rain for the next 7 days.

MONDAY NIGHT

Clear

Warm

Low: 69

Wind: SE 5-10

TUESDAY

Sunny

Hot

High: 92

Wind: SE 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Sunny

Hot

High: 94

Wind: SE 5-10

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