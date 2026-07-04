Isolated rain possible on July 4th in Omaha, not as hot Sunday

3 Things to Know



There are some drier trends now for the 4th of July

Sunday is looking great

Not as hot or humid next week

Forecast

Rain will exit the region early into Saturday morning. We'll start out Saturday cloudy, but mostly dry. By the afternoon some sunshine will start to pop back out. Highs will be around the upper 80s to near 90 on Saturday afternoon.

We may still need to be ready to dodge some rain on the 4th of July, but the trends are looking drier now for the Omaha region as the expected rain may now stay south into Kansas altogether. However, some light rain may move in for a few hours late Saturday night.

By Sunday, things are trending not just drier, but cooler with highs back down into the upper 80s.

This slightly milder weather will continue through much of next week with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s. By the middle of the week, some returning humidity could make it feel like the mid 90s outside. There are more chances for rain later in the week, too.

SATURDAY

Partly Sunny

Hot & Humid

Isolated Storms

High: 90

Wind: N 5-15

SUNDAY

Partly Sunny

Not As Hot

High: 89

Wind: N 5-15

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