Isolated storms possible Monday night as cold front sweeps through Omaha

3 Things to Know



A cold front arrives tonight

Milder temps expected this week

Increasing chance of rain on Thursday

Forecast

It will remain very hot and humid heading into Monday evening. Expect temps to remain in the mid/upper 90s through 8-9 PM. After sunset, a few thunderstorms may begin to develop as a cold front starts sweeping through the region from out north overnight.

Most of this storm activity will be in Iowa, possibly closer to Des Moines. But, a few isolated storms around Omaha can be expected. Severe weather is not likely tonight, but if there are any storms that can make it to that strength, they may be capable of 60-70mph winds. The best environment for that, by far, is near and east of Des Moines.

We could wake up to a few lingering rain showers early in the morning on Tuesday as some instability may linger behind the front for a few hours. By 8-9 AM, we are dry and turning mostly sunny. Tuesday will be a breezy day as cooler and drier air moves into the region. Tuesday's afternoon temps will only reach the upper 80s, and there should be less humidity in the air, too. This will make for a comfortable night in the low 60s Tuesday night!

Clouds will start to move back into the region Wednesday, but we stay dry through the afternoon as temps only reach the low to mid 80s.

Those waiting for rain may not have to wait much longer! Heading into Wednesday night, rain is expected to move across much of eastern to southeast Nebraska, becoming widespread all day Thursday. and maybe even into Friday. Temps will only make it into the upper 70s to low 80s thanks to the clouds and rain chances. Most of this rain will occur south of Omaha/Lincoln. If you are north of I-80, the chance for rain is lower.

In total, some areas of southeast Nebraska may see upwards of 1.0" to 2.5" of rain.

By the time the weekend rolls in, it start to get hot again...Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs near 90, followed by more heat on Sunday with highs in the mid 90s.That short burst of heat should exit after next Monday or Tuesday.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

Low: 73

Wind: N 10-20

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 87

Wind: N 15-25

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Late-Day Rain

High: 82

Wind: NE 5-10

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