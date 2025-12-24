It's going to be a foggy Christmas in Omaha

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



A cloudy and foggy Christmas

Back to near 60º Friday & Saturday

Frigid again Sunday

FORECAST:

Dense fog will develop around the region heading into Wednesday night, reducing visibility on roads to less than 1/4 of a mile through Thursday morning.

Christmas Day will be a cloudy and foggy day, but still warm for this time of year, reaching the upper 40s Thursday afternoon. More patchy fog may develop Thursday night.

Sunshine will be back on Friday, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Cold, winter air returns this weekend. Saturday will be partly sunny, breezy, and still mild for a few hours, in the mid to upper 50s.

A strong cold front will arrives Saturday night, kicking up a gusty north wind and sending temps down in the upper 20s on Sunday. We could see a few snow flurries on Sunday, but nothing accumulative around the region.

New Years week appears to remain dry across the Omaha region. We'll start out Monday in the low 30s with sunshine. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy, in the lower 40s.

CHRISTMAS EVE

Mostly Cloudy

Dense Fog

Low: 41

Wind: S 3-6

CHRISTMAS

Cloudy

Foggy

High: 49

Wind: SE 3-6

