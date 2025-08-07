Jumping into the 90s Friday with high humidity, storms over the weekend

It stays warm and breezy this evening, and we'll stay dry overnight. Temperatures will only fall into the mid 70s for Friday morning.

It gets even hotter on Friday with mid 90s and mostly sunny skies. It will be breezy, making it feel a little cooler, but the humidity will push the heat index to about 108 late in the day.

Late Friday night, a few strong storms could pass through areas north of Omaha. If those storms do manage to hold together, strong winds of 50mph would be possible. Otherwise, the main concern is heavy pockets of rain. A couple of those pockets of rain could survive into early Saturday morning.

A cold front will reach Omaha Saturday morning, helping to drop the heat this weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy with mid 80s north of Omaha, and upper 80s south of Omaha. A lot of us will be dry all day, but a quick shower is possible at any point. A better chance for rain and storms will move in after sunset and into Saturday night.

Scattered rain showers will still be possible throughout the day on Sunday, especially if you will be south of Omaha. But, there will be some dry time. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and cooler day with low 80s for highs.

More scattered rain may be possible into Monday of next week, but for now the chance is low. We'll start out next week mostly cloudy with low 80s for highs.

Sunshine begins to make its return on Tuesday, and temperatures will be near average, in the mid 80s.

We start to warm up again by mid week. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny with upper 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 76

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 96

Heat Index: 108

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

Low: 76

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms Late

High: 87

