Keeping The Sun and Wind

The weekend wind sticks around through Monday and Tuesday. Both days bring sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Low 60s on Monday and mid 60s on Tuesday.

Wednesday brings a serious jump in temperatures! We'll be in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies, as the wind backs off a bit. There's a small potential to see a few spotty storms and showers in the late hours.

Rain and storms are possible throughout the day on Thursday. It stays warm with temperatures reaching into the high 70s. The storm chances still don't look very significant, at this point, but there will be a few spots of rain and storms to dodge.

Friday keeps those very spotty shower/storm chances around, but it remains on the small side. Highs in the mid 70s.

The weekend brings a bit of a higher chance of seeing more rain on both days. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

