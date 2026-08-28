Late August warm-up into the 90s with breezy winds this weekend

3 Things to Know



Hot & breezy this weekend

Scattered storms possible Saturday morning

Staying the low 90s next week

Forecast

It starts to get hot this weekend...After a cloudier Saturday morning start, the rest of the day will be partly sunny and breezy with highs in the low 90s. There's not a lot of humidity to deal with, but heat indices could reach 95-98. Winds will be gusty out from the south at 25-35 MPH, staying windy into Saturday night.

Sunday will be a HOT one! For now, we'll keep the chance at rain under 20-30%, with the small possibility of seeing spotty showers at any given point of the day. Skies will be partly sunny and it remains breezy with highs in the mid 90s. The heat index will again be around 95-98.

Things now are looking to remain very warm for all of next week. Daytime temps will be in the low 90s from Monday through Friday, but the modestly lower humidity should keep the heat index around only 95-97 degrees.

For now, the trends are that any rain will mostly dodge the Omaha region from Monday through Friday, but that a few isolated showers could clip parts of Northeast Nebraska or northwest Iowa at any point in the week. This rain would be mainly north of Omaha.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Pretty Warm

Low: 72

Wind: S 15-20

SATURDAY

Partly Sunny

Spotty AM Storms

High: 92

Wind: S 25-35

SUNDAY

Partly Sunny

HOT

High: 95

Wind: S 15-25

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