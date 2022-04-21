Warmer, But Stormy at Times

It's a very foggy start to the day. We have near zero visibility across many cities this morning. Be sure to plan ahead and give yourself plenty of time for your commute. The fog will clear late this morning.

High clouds will filter out some of the sunshine Thursday afternoon, but we warm up nicely, into the low 70s! While most of the day looks dry, scattered rain and storms will move in from the south around 7-8 pm and become more widespread into Thursday night. A couple of these storms could reach strong to severe levels, mainly along and south of I-80. The main threats will be damaging winds and a couple pockets of larger hail. The severe threat will end at night, but some of the leftover rain could linger into early Friday morning.

Friday afternoon looks dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds. With strong winds out of the south, we will warm into the mid 80s and upper 80s across eastern Nebraska. Western Iowa will be a handful of degrees cooler. Friday afternoon, another round of storms will fire off in central Nebraska, then moves east. It's not clear if these storms will be able to hold together for eastern Nebraska, but if they do, they could also be severe with some pockets of hail and damaging winds. The storm and severe storm threat is lower for western Iowa.

A cold front arrives Saturday afternoon, but we will likely have enough time to warm into the upper 70s with strong winds still blowing in from the south. The cold front is expected to fire off some hit and miss storms. Some of these could also be severe, with the greater storm potential in western Iowa compared to eastern Nebraska.

Cooler weather then blows in for Sunday. It will be breezy with highs in the low 60s and a mix of sunshine and clouds.

The weather will be a lot more quiet early next week. Highs will be in the low 60s Monday and Tuesday with a lot of sunshine and lighter winds.

We get breezy again Wednesday, warming us back into the low 70s.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms Late

High: 71

THURSDAY NIGHT

Rain and Storms

Getting Breezy

Low: 57

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

Scattered Storms Late

High: 86

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

Windy

High: 78

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.