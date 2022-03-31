Late-Week Warm-Up

Be on the lookout for some slick spots this morning. Overnight snow has caused wet roads, and with temperatures below freezing, some spots have turned icy. There's a greater threat for this on bridges or overpasses. Give yourself plenty of time and use caution.

After a cloudy morning commute, skies quickly clear, giving way to a mostly sunny Thursday afternoon. It's breezy early in the day, but the wind slowly lightens up in the afternoon. It will also be slightly warmer with highs in the upper 40s.

Friday brings a bigger warm-up. Highs will be in the upper 50s, which is average for this time of year. Most of the day will be dry, but scattered rain showers move through the region Friday night.

By the time most of us wake up Saturday morning, the rain will be gone. The sunshine is back for Saturday afternoon with a high near 60.

We then push into the low 60s on Sunday with a few more clouds and a very small chance for an isolated shower hitting your backyard.

We stay in the low 60s early next week. Monday looks dry, but rain could try to move in for Tuesday.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy Early

High: 47

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 26

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Rain Late

High: 60

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 61

