Less Muggy End to the Workweek

Thursday brings a lot of sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, and the humidity will be lower.

We stay in the mid 80s Friday with a lot of sunshine.

The weekend will be mostly sunny as we start to warm up a little more. Saturday will be in the mid 80s, but we likely make it into the low 90s Sunday.

Little to no rain is expected over the next several days as a large area of high pressure will build over the region, building in heat and sunshine.

Next week looks hot and mainly dry with temps in the lower to middle 90s Monday through Friday.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Lower Humidity

High: 84

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

Low: 62

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Nice

High: 84

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Slightly Warmer

High: 87

