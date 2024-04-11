Less Windy Friday, Near Records This Weekend

Avoid any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire for the next few days, because it could quickly spread out of control. Conditions will be breezy with low humidity through early next week.

It stays windy this evening, but starts to lighten up tonight. Evening temperatures will be in the 50s, cooling in the upper 30s for Friday morning.

Friday will be a much nicer day and less windy, too! It will be warmer with lots of sunshine near in the upper 60s.

Summer heat moves in over the weekend with near-record high temperatures. Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday will also be mostly sunny as we push into the upper 80s with less wind.

The heat continues Monday with upper 80s, but it will start to get breezy again. In the afternoon, we'll start dodging a few spotty storms, with more storms moving in during the evening and night. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. As we go through the weekend, we'll get a better idea of how likely severe storms will be and where that threat is most likely.

Rain and storms will continue at times Tuesday, cooling us off into the low 70s for the afternoon. We likely dry out Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be in the upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds, but another system could throw a few spotty showers at us in the second half of the day.

