Light freezing drizzle Friday night, snow chances next week

Friday evening will be mostly cloudy and chilly, but we should stay dry until after 10pm. Temperatures will hold in the upper 20s overnight.

Freezing drizzle will be possible tonight through Saturday morning. Like Wednesday, all of us around Omaha could have icy roads, which would impact travel if roads are untreated. Be careful if you plan to drive Saturday morning. This icy precipitation will clear up by 10am Saturday morning.

The clouds will quickly clear up Saturday afternoon, but the wind will be breezy and we will not warm up much, only in the low 30s.

Sunday will be another cool day, and we may be a little limited on sunshine. However, it will be a dry day with highs in the low 30s.

Monday will start off with some sunshine before clouds move in for the second half of the day. We'll warm into the mid 30s.

Our first real chance at accumulating snow arrives Monday night. It will move in from the west, and becomes widespread across the region overnight and continues into Tuesday morning. Locations that will probably get more than 1" will be south of Omaha.

Once the snow clears out, Tuesday will be a windy and cold day with highs in the upper 10s.

A second wave of snow will try to push in Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. While anyone could see this snow, it is most likely south of I-80. It stays really cold with highs in the teens again.

The cold weather will keep both Tuesday and Wednesday's snow very light and fluffy. It's too early to talk snow totals in detail, but some neighborhoods in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa could end up with a few inches, enough to make for some travel troubles.

We'll get some sunshine and a little break from the wintry weather Thursday with highs in the mid 20s.

Valentine's Day is Friday, and yet another system will be moving in, providing another chance at snow. Details are very uncertain with this one, but it could bring strong wind and more cold with the snow. Details to come.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy Early

Low: 25

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Freezing Drizzle and Flurries

Breezy

High: 33

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Colder

High: 32

