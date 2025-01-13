Light snow north of Omaha tonight, frigid into Tuesday

A few light snow showers will move in to northeast Nebraska and northern Iowa later tonight, from 11pm to 3am. Around a dusting to up to 1/2" of snow is possible north of I-80/Omaha. There's a chance the Metro and areas south of Omaha do not see any snow at all.

Tuesday will start in the single digits, and the afternoon looks even colder than Monday. Highs will only be near 20 with mostly sunny skies.

The frigid weather moves out for a few days, beginning Wednesday. Temperatures will be back to average with mid 30s and a few clouds.

We start to feel even warmer Thursday and Friday with mid 40s and mostly sunny skies.

Another shot of arctic air moves in for the weekend. It will be breezy Saturday as the frigid weather blows back in. Highs will be in the low 20s with mostly cloudy skies. The colder air could also squeeze a few snowflakes out of the sky, but little to no accumulation is expected.

The wind will be blustery Sunday as we get even colder! After starting the day in the single digits, we only warm up into the teens for the afternoon. By Sunday night, air temperatures will likely dip below zero heading into Monday.

The start of next week will be extremely cold, with highs on Monday and Tuesday in the 10s, and lows near or below zero. Any wind next week will likely result in wind chills below zero to -15 F.

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Snow

Low: 7

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Very Cold

High: 20

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Near Average

High: 34

