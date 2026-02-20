3 THINGS TO KNOW



Light snow south of Omaha Friday night

Staying Cold this Weekend

Warm weather returns next week

FORECAST

Another round of light snow will be possible Friday night, mainly south of Omaha. The bulk of the snow will stay in Kansas. Locations near Beatrice, Falls City and Nebraska City could see a dusting to 1" of snow from this overnight. This moves out before sunrise on Saturday morning.

It's going to be a cold weekend around Omaha.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with highs only in the mid 20s.

Sunshine does return Sunday, but it will be breezy and cooler , with low 20s for highs.

Monday morning starts VERY cold, in the single digits, and highs in the mid 20s.

This weekend will be dry and cool for late February, with plenty of sunshine. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s.

By Tuesday, we start a warm-up again. It will be breezy with temperatures jumping to near 50 degrees!

Wednesday and Thursday will be even milder, in the 50s.

There's a chance Omaha hits 60 degrees next Friday.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Snow South of Omaha

Low: 12

Wind: NW 5-10

SATURDAY

Partly Sunny

Cold

High: 26

Wind: NW 5-10

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 25

Wind: NW 15-25

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

