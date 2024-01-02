Looking Ahead: Cold Air, Rain and Snow Returns

Foggy areas likely pop up overnight and into Wednesday morning. With temperatures in the low 20s, there could be a few slippery areas in the thicker areas of fog. Watch for icy windshields and slick bridges.

It will take a while for the fog and clouds to clear Wednesday, but by the end of the afternoon, we should see some afternoon sunshine. It will be a little cooler, with highs in the low 30s, thanks to a weak cold front arriving Tuesday night.

Thursday will be partly cloudy as we warm up into the mid 30s.

We stay in the mid 30s Friday, but it looks mostly cloudy.

The weekend will be similar. We may have to dodge a few pockets of light rain and snow. Although most of us stay dry, this will keep us mostly cloudy. Temperatures stay near average, in the mid 30s both Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday night and into Monday morning, widespread rain and snow will move into the Heartland. While this likely brings either rain, snow, or a combination of the two to Omaha, it's too early to say if or how much snow will stick to the ground. There will be plenty of wind by Monday too, which could add to any travel problems.

Behind the rain and snow, it is looking colder next week.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 40

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Foggy Areas

Low: 23

WEDNESDAY

Clearing Skies

Colder

High: 32

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Near Average

High: 34

