Looking like it will be another hot weekend in Omaha

3 Things to Know



Above-normal temperatures continue

Isolated rain possible Saturday

The cool-down hits early next week

Forecast

As the warmer-than-average heat builds into the region this weekend, remember to take breaks if you are working outside and drink plenty of fluids. While the afternoon humidity will not be overly high, heat indices could still reach 100-105 at times this weekend and Monday. Thankfully, it looks like some relief is on the way next week!

It stays warm Friday evening and most will stay dry. Although, there is a very small chance at rain in southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa this evening through 10pm.

Things start to get really hot this weekend! Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s and a heat index around 100. WE are starting to see some trends for a few isolated rain showers after 4pm with a weak cold front that will begin to drift into Northeast Nebraska to Northwest Iowa.

Sunday will be just as warm and sunny with temps in the mid 90s.

Monday looks to be the last day of this stretch of 90º+ heat for Omaha, and it will be a HOT one! The high will be around 100 with a heat index around 105. Heading into Monday evening, a new cold front will begin to sweep through the region and could lead to a few thunderstorms Monday night.

The "heat relief" from the cold front will push temps down closer to average for July, in the mid to upper 80s starting Tuesday through the rest of next week.

We should start to see several chances at rain later in the week a well.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear

Patchy Fog

Low: 73

Wind: S 5-8

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm & Humid

High: 95

Wind: S 5-10

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm & Humid

High: 95

Wind: S 5-10

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