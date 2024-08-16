Manageable weekend heat with spotty rain Sunday

It will be a quiet and cooler evening than yesterday, once the sun goes down. Skies will stay mostly clear with lows tonight in the lower to mid 60s. Some locations north of Omaha could dip into the upper 50s.

Saturday will be a mostly sunny day and we should be a little cooler than the temperatures reached on Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s, and lows will be in the lower 60s Saturday night. Once again, locations north of Omaha will dip into the upper 50s.

Clouds will quickly move back in on Sunday, and areas west of Omaha in eastern Nebraska may have a few morning and early afternoon thundershowers to deal with. Elsewhere, we should likely stay dry, but our skies will remain somewhat cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

The slightly cooler than average weather continues into next week. Monday will be mostly sunny, reaching the mid 80s.

Another storm system will begin moving into the region on Tuesday, leading to slightly cooler temperatures, in the low 80s, and a chance for rain Tuesday night.

Spotty showers will be possible Wednesday, followed by some returning sunshine and highs in the mid 80s.

We'll close out the week trending a little warmer, in the upper 80s with a chance for rain on Thursday and Friday. We could reach 90 again by next weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cooler

Low: 63

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 85

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 83

