Middle of the Week Heat

This heat wave is a dangerous one. If you can, limit time outdoors and remember to stay hydrated. If you have to be outside for an extended period, try to take plenty of breaks in the shade and A/C.

We stay hot and humid on Wednesday. Highs reach into the upper 90s across much of the area. Some places in eastern NE will be able to break into the 100 degree range. Skies will be partly cloudy, but it will stay sticky outside. This means it will feel closer to 110-115 this afternoon.

Temperatures don't cool down much overnight. Skies will gradually clear with low temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday looks to be one last day of dangerous heat. Highs flirt with 100 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Finally, some relief from the extreme heat is in sight! A cold front moves through in the overnight hours of Thursday night into Friday morning. However, it's not strong enough to drop us back to average, but it does keep our highs in the low 90s. There's a small chance for some isolated pockets of rain mainly in the first half of the day.

The weekend looks much cooler. Mid to low 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Both days bring a mix of clouds and sun, and an occasional chance for rain. There will be dry time.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hot & Humid

Record: 102 (1975)

High: 99

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Muggy

Low: 79

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot & Humid

High: 99

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

Spotty Showers

High: 90

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.