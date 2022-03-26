Mild again Sunday

It wasn't particularly warm for Saturday afternoon, but the winds were much lighter so that made it feel better! It'll get chilly overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 20s and clouds continue to move into the area tonight.

A few sprinkles or flurries are possible on Sunday morning, but it won't amount to much. We'll warm into the mid to upper 40s as clouds stick around.

The wind starts to pick up again early next week, but it will be slightly warmer again Monday. Highs will be in the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be windy and warmer as we climb into the low 70s, but there is the potential to get even warmer. Clouds also thicken up Tuesday, followed by the chance for scattered showers to move in by Tuesday night.

The rain could continue at times Wednesday with strong winds. It will also be cooler, with highs in the low 50s. As we keep cooling off Wednesday night, the rain could change to snow. There's still a lot of uncertainty with the exact track of this system and the amount of moisture it brings with it, so stay tuned for updates over the weekend.

The moisture could linger into early Thursday before we dry out. It'll be cooler, in the upper 40s, before we get back to near 50 on Friday and Saturday.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Chilly

Low: 26

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool

High: 48

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 56

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

Warmer

High: 72

