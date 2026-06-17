Mild and less windy Thursday

3 Things to Know



Staying breezy Wednesday night

Cooling off Thursday & less windy

Heavy rain Saturday night

Forecast

The wind will remain gusty out from the northwest this evening. Eventually, it quiets down by Thursday. We'll start the day cooler, in the upper 50s to low 60s.

There may be a few isolated to spotty rain showers around Thursday under a partly cloudy sky. Highs will be near 80.

Friday is a little warmer with a mix of sun and clouds, and highs in the mid 80s. There is now a probable chance at rain during the afternoon and evening.

Father's Day weekend is looking wet at times. There will be lots of dry-time Saturday morning through mid afternoon. After about 4-6pm, a round of storms will develop and move in from central Nebraska, becoming widespread into Saturday night.

The Saturday night rain and storms could be very heavy, with around 1.0" to 3.0" of rain possible, which could lead to flash flooding into early Sunday. A few severe storms may also be possible in southeast Nebraska, closer to near Kansas.

Sunday may start out wet before 10am, but there should be some drier weather later in the day with highs only in the upper 70s.

Next week continues this stretch of cooler than average weather as temps only reach the low 80s Monday-Wednesday. There may be some more rain around the middle of the week, too.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 62

Wind: NW 10-20

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 81

Wind: NW 7-15

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