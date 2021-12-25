Mild and Nice Weekend

Above average temperatures continue into Sunday with a slight rain chance, but most stay dry. High temperatures reach close to the 50° mark, but we will have to see how much sunshine we see in the afternoon hours.

Gradually cooler weather next week. High temperatures will make it into the upper 30s to low 40s to start next week. We will bring those high temps down each day with Tuesday in the mid to high 30s and Wednesday in the mid to high 20s.

The cold snap for Wednesday is short lived with mild temperatures returning toward the end of the week. Thursday looks to get back into the 30° range with Friday back towards the 40s.

CHRISTMAS NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 27

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 50

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mild

High: 40

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mild

High: 39

