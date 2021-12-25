Mild and Nice Weekend

Above average temperatures continue into Sunday with a slight rain chance, but most stay dry. High temperatures reach close to the 50° mark, but we will have to see how much sunshine we see in the afternoon hours.
Gradually cooler weather next week. High temperatures will make it into the upper 30s to low 40s to start next week. We will bring those high temps down each day with Tuesday in the mid to high 30s and Wednesday in the mid to high 20s.
The cold snap for Wednesday is short lived with mild temperatures returning toward the end of the week. Thursday looks to get back into the 30° range with Friday back towards the 40s.
CHRISTMAS NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Cold
Low: 27
SUNDAY
Mostly Sunny
Breezy
High: 50
MONDAY
Partly Cloudy
Mild
High: 40
TUESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Mild
High: 39
Share your weather pictures with KMTV:
- Email to News@3newsnow.com
- 3 News Now Facebook page
- Use the hashtag #3NewsNow on Instagram or Twitter
Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.