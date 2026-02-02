Mild and warming up

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Mild Monday

Very small, short lived chance for Tuesday precip

Warmer to end the week!

FORECAST

Areas near rivers may experience some fog this morning, but should dissipate as the sun rises.

Groundhog day is marked with some mild temperatures, with highs just reaching the lower 40s and some hefty cloud coverage.

We are mostly cloudy to begin the workweek, but no significant cooldown is in sight. Tuesday is expected to be our coldest day of the week - relatively speaking - with highs tapping out in the mid 30s.

Temperatures jump on Thursday with more sunshine, with many neighborhoods reaching the 40s and 50s! Friday stays warm, in the mid-40s, and it's breezy.

Any chance for precip holds off until sometime next week, at the earliest.

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 41

Wind: NW 5-15

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Not As Cold

Low: 22

Wind: N 5-10

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Seasonal

High: 38

Wind: E 5-10

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Seasonal

High: 34

Wind: NE 5-10

