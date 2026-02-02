Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mild and warming up

The first few days of the week are marked with temperature sitting in the upper 30s, but by the end of the week, a warmup is in store
Paige's 2-2 Morning Forecast
Posted

3 THINGS TO KNOW

  • Mild Monday
  • Very small, short lived chance for Tuesday precip
  • Warmer to end the week!

FORECAST

Areas near rivers may experience some fog this morning, but should dissipate as the sun rises.

Groundhog day is marked with some mild temperatures, with highs just reaching the lower 40s and some hefty cloud coverage.

We are mostly cloudy to begin the workweek, but no significant cooldown is in sight. Tuesday is expected to be our coldest day of the week - relatively speaking - with highs tapping out in the mid 30s.

Temperatures jump on Thursday with more sunshine, with many neighborhoods reaching the 40s and 50s! Friday stays warm, in the mid-40s, and it's breezy.

Any chance for precip holds off until sometime next week, at the earliest.

SUNDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Warmer
High: 41
Wind: NW 5-15

SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy

Not As Cold

Low: 22

Wind: N 5-10

MONDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Seasonal
High: 38
Wind: E 5-10

TUESDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Seasonal
High: 34
Wind: NE 5-10

