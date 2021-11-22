Mild Monday

It's going to get cold Sunday night, even with a few more clouds passing through the area. Many of us will be in the 20s to start Monday morning. Clouds clear out quickly and we'll see more sunshine on Monday with lighter south winds, but temperatures still only warm into the mid to upper 40s in Omaha. It'll be a few degrees cooler to our northeast and a few degrees warmer to our southwest.

The wind kicks back in from the south Tuesday to boost our temps to near 60 degrees. Wednesday will be a bit cooler, but still breezy, with highs in the low 50s.

Unfortunately, Thanksgiving looks to be the coldest day of the week with highs in the upper 30s.

We warm up again afterwards with highs near 50 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

SUNDAY NIGHT

A Few Clouds

Cold

Low: 26

MONDAY

Mainly Sunny

Cooler

High: 47

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 60

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 53

