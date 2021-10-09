Mild Stretch Continues

Clouds have been much more stubborn than anticipated today, which means we didn't get as warm as expected across much of the area. A little bit of clearing happens this evening, but we generally still see partly to mostly cloudy skies along and south of I-80. Mostly clear skies can be expected overnight north of I-80, where temps will drop into the mid 50s while the rest of us stay near 60 degrees.

We'll still be partly cloudy on Sunday with the sunshine/cloudy line almost directly over Omaha. Most of us warm into the upper 60s and low 70s for afternoon highs either way. With the passage of a cold front, there is a small rain chance on Sunday, mainly south of Omaha.

We stay partly cloudy on Monday but eventually see a bit more sunshine which will warm us into the low 70s once again.

Most of Tuesday looks dry, and with a little more sunshine, we make it into the mid 70s.

The next round of rain could arrive as early as late Tuesday night, and will make for a wet Wednesday with numerous showers and a few storms.

Things then get breezy as cooler air blows in to end the workweek. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will all see highs in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Mild

Low: 60

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Comfortable

High: 72

MONDAY

AM Clouds/PM Sun

Mild

High: 72

TUESDAY

Partly Sunny

A Bit Warmer

High: 76

