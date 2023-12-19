Mild with Rain Chances Heading into Christmas Weekend

Winds will calm down this evening. It'll be chilly again tonight, but not as cold as last night. We'll cool into the upper 20s.

The warm-up gets put on hold Wednesday. We will be in the upper 40s with more clouds, but the wind will be a lot lighter.

Skies will become mostly cloudy Thursday as a storm system moves across the Heartland. Even with the extra clouds, we should warm into the low 50s. We may dodge a few spotty and light showers Thursday evening, but most of us stay dry.

We start to see a little more sunshine again Friday, helping to warm us into the mid 50s!

Saturday will also be partly cloudy and warm for late December, with highs in the mid 50s. While a lot of us stay dry, there will be some spotty rain to dodge.

Rain becomes more likely Sunday, so plan for wet roads for your Christmas Eve travel. We stay warm, but it will be breezy, with highs in the mid 50s.

The rain will likely continue at times on Christmas, but it's looking pretty unlikely for much of it to change into snow in our area. The western half of Nebraska has a much better chance for snow. With highs in the upper 40s in Omaha, it will be cooler, but still above average.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 28

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Above Average

High: 47

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 53

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.