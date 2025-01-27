Milder weather to start the workweek, eyeing rain chances Friday

Monday will be a sunny and breezy day, starting in the 20s in the morning, and reaching the low 50s in the afternoon. Neighborhoods in Iowa may only reach the upper 40s, but that's still above average for late January!

Tuesday will be even warmer, with highs in the mid 50s and more sunshine. While the wind will still be breezy in the afternoon, it should be less gusty.

Slightly cooler weather moves in Wednesday, but we keep the sunshine with highs on Wednesday in the mid 40s.

After cooling off Wednesday, we're back into the upper 40s and low 50s on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Some light rain may try to clip the Nebraska/Kansas border heading into Thursday evening, but could hold off until Thursday night.

Scattered rain showers will be possible heading into Friday morning as a storm system moves in out from the south. Locations south of Omaha will have the highest chance at getting rain. If the air becomes cold enough, some snow could mix in, too. But at this time we anticipate air temperatures should be warm enough to keep things as mainly rain.

This scattered rain will continue throughout the day Friday and skies will be cloudy with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. All precipitation should exit the region by Friday night.

The weekend will be drier, but cooler with highs in the 40s Saturday and Sunday.

The warmer weather this week, combined with the small rain chance for Friday, could promote some increased ice movement along the Platte and Elkhorn Rivers. This could increase the risk of ice jams, so stay tuned to the forecast for anyone with interests along the river. Ice jams are possible along the Missouri, but no flooding is expected.

