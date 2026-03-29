Monday starts the week off even warmer! And there's upcoming rain

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Very warm Monday!

A wetter pattern this week

Cooler over Easter Weekend

FORECAST

It will stay mild and mostly clear tonight with temps for Monday morning in the 50s.

Monday will be a warm day with some extra clouds. Highs will reach the mid 80s for most. A few neighborhoods south of Omaha may reach 90 degrees.

Heading into the evening, an isolated thunderstorm that could contain hail may pop up as a cold front begins to move through the region. Most, if not all will stay dry Monday night. It gets breezy overnight as the cooler air moves in.

We'll stay mostly cloudy and breezy on Tuesday, with 50s in the morning and mid 60s in the afternoon. A few spotty showers are possible, but the rain chance is less than 30%.

Another system moves in Wednesday, bringing a chance for widespread rain throughout the whole day. Temperatures will be colder, in the 40s. There is a chance some melting snow mixes in with the rain north of Omaha, where air temps will be in the low to mid 30s all day.

Some rain may linger into Thursday with temps staying cool, in the upper 40s.

More rain moves in for Friday, and a few thunderstorms may be possible, too. Some of this rain may become heavier at times. Friday's temps will reach the 50s to low 60s.

We want to be careful not to promise this much rainfall, but the models are giving the region around 0.50" to 1.50" of rain this week. Some could see more.

This rain will continue into Saturday morning of this upcoming Easter weekend, but the second half of Saturday is trending drier, just cloudy.

For now, Easter Sunday looks partly cloudy and mostly dry, in the mid 50s which is near normal for early April.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 87

Wind: S 10-15

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

Low: 55

Wind: S 15-20

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy & Cooler

High: 65

Wind: S 10-15

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