More chances at light rain Thursday and Friday

3 Things to Know



More rain Thursday & Friday

Very mild for now

More 95º+ heat on the way

Forecast

Scattered light rain will be possible Wednesday evening for some, especially across eastern Nebraska. Elsewhere, it will remain mostly cloudy and mild this evening with temps in the low 60s by Thursday.

More widespread rainfall is expected to move into the area later in the day on Thursday. We should have a few drier hours in the morning under cloudy skies. Highs will only be in the upper 70s.

The greatest chance for all of us to see rain will be later Thursday night into Friday morning. This rainfall could last all the way into Friday afternoon. In total, many south of I-80 in southeastern Nebraska could see upwards of 1.0" to 2.0" of rainfall. Those north of the interstate may only see up to 0.25" of rain.

By the time the weekend rolls in, it starts to get hot again. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s, feeling like 95. This will be followed by more heat on Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 90s, feeling 105-110.

We should start to see this heat pull back a bit around either Tuesday or Wednesday, and there may be some rain around the end of next week as well.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Low: 62

Wind: E 5-10

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 77

Wind: E 5-10

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

