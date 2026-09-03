More heat and near record highs through Friday and Saturday

3 Things to Know



Heat advisory into Saturday

In the 90s for Labor Day weekend

Heat relief, rain around end of next week

Forecast

A heat advisory is now in effect for the Omaha metro through Saturday due to prolonged heat and increased temperatures for the region. The afternoon heat index will reach 100-105 and nightly temps may only cool in the mid 70s.

It remains very warm tonight, and overnight we should stay dry with temps only dipping into the mid/upper 70s by Friday morning.

Friday is another hot one, with more sun and above-normal temps by nearly 15+ degrees now. Friday's highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. There may be a few afternoon clouds, but we expect things to stay dry. Plan for extra heat during high school football games on Friday evening.

The 'scorching' summer heat may stick around of some on Saturday with temps again in the mid 90s. Husker kickoff is set for 11AM Saturday, and so far it looks like there should be plenty of dry time (and heat) for that game. There will be a few areas from Omaha and west Iowa that only reach the low 90s on Sunday and Monday as the heat begins to slowly shift south and west. We may also see a few isolated thundershowers later on this Labor Day weekend.

Tuesday likely gets very hot again, with temps in the mid 90s and a heat index around 100-105. However, there is also a chance for rain as a cold front moves through the region.

This front will start the trend of less excessively hot weather for Omaha. Going forward, temps will be down in the upper 80s to low 90s for the rest of next week.

If you are wondering, "when will this heat go away?" There is some good news! After next Tuesday or Wednesday, temps will be out of the 90s, and down into the 80s for the rest of next week. But, the heat stays at least through Labor Day.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Staying Warm

Low: 77

Wind: SE 10-15

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 97

Wind: SE 10-25

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 96

Wind: SE 10-25

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