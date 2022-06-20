More Heat & Humidity

The high heat and humidity continue Monday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 90s, but it will feel more like 105 in Omaha. Take it easy outside, and stay hydrated. It will also be breezy, with some winds around 20-30 mph.

This evening, a couple isolated showers and storms are possible in northeast Nebraska, but most of us stay dry. We only cool off into the upper 70s for Tuesday morning.

We start to pull back the heat and humidity Tuesday as a cold front moves in. It will still be muggy and hot though, with highs in the low 90s for the first day of summer. An isolated shower is possible, but most stay dry with a few more clouds mixing in with our sunshine. An isolated storm is possible south of Omaha late in the day.

Wednesday will be a lot more comfortable with even lower humidity and highs in the upper 80s. We'll keep a small rain chance early in the day and late in the day, mainly south of Omaha.

Thursday brings a little better chance of some rain or storms passing over your city, but we manage to get back to 90 degrees.

Friday will be in the low 90s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Saturday could bring a few more showers and storms as another cold front moves in! This drops us into the upper 80s Saturday afternoon, but brings a bigger dose of cooler weather Sunday. Highs may struggle to get to 80 Sunday afternoon!

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Humid and Breezy

High: 97

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Isolated Storm NW

Low: 79

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Muggy

Isolated Storm South

High: 93

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Storm

High: 88

