More milder weather this week, but there may be storms on Tuesday

3 Things to Know
- Milder weather during the workweek
- Scattered storms return Tuesday
- This weekend could be HOT
Forecast
It will be a very comfortable evening across Omaha with lower humidity. We stay dry overnight with temps in the low to mid 60s.
Tuesday will be a little warmer, but we should stay mostly dry until later in the day when storms drift in from the west. This rain will be scattered and continue off/on for the rest of the afternoon and evening. While severe weather is not likely, a few stronger wind gusts may be possible.
Dry weather builds back on Wednesday and Thursday, and we'll see lots of sunshine. Afternoon temps will be in the low to mid 80s, and there may be a few nights for those north of Omaha in the upper 50s!
By Friday, things start to warm up again with temps in the upper 80s and there may be some extra humidity. A few Friday evening rain showers may also be possible.
This weekend looks hot and humid. There will also be several chances at rain over the weekend, too. If we get rain and clouds, this should keep our temps out of the 90s. But, it will still be very humid with heat indices around 100 on both Saturday and Sunday.
MONDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Mild
Low: 65
Wind: SE 5-10
TUESDAY
Partly Cloudy
PM Storms
High: 85
Wind: S 5-10
WEDNESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Dry & Warm
High: 85
Wind: N 5-10
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